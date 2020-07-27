VICTORIA -- One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and another is in police custody after a shooting in Nanaimo.

The Nanaimo RCMP say that the incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Malpass Road area of northern Nanaimo.

Mounties and paramedics responded to the scene and discovered a man with a gun shot injury inside of a home. Neighbours say the property is located at 5705 Malpass Rd.

The man was then taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the man was taken to hospital, police say that a second man arrived at the property and was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police say there are no ongoing public safety concerns related to the incident and investigators are not looking for any other suspects or victims at this time.

On Sunday evening, police say that a second undisclosed location was secured overnight by officers in connection to the shooting.

Mounties say they are in the process of securing a search warrant to enter the undisclosed property.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.