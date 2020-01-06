COURTENAY -- One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening near the Comox Valley.

Police and first responders were called to a report of a crash along the Comox Valley Parkway near the Comox Logging Truck Road after a small passenger vehicle collided head-on with an armoured truck.

Crews from the Courtenay Fire Department were called to the scene twice; once for the initial accident and then a second time a few hours later to extricate the victim after the coroner and accident investigators were finished their work.

A white vehicle ended up facing into a ditch along the parkway after making contact with the armoured truck operated by Brinks security.

Personnel from the armoured truck could be seen walking around the scene talking with RCMP. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.

More information on this developing story will be published when it is available...