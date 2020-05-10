VANCOUVER -- One person has died and two others are injured after an explosion at a Vancouver Island marina Sunday afternoon.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed to CTV News Vancouver Island that it is investigating a death in the area of North Saanich Marina, where the incident occurred.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services said six ambulances were called to the marina shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of an explosion.

Crews treated two patients at the scene and transported them to hospital, the spokesperson said, adding that coast guard, firefighters, police and five ambulances were still at the scene as of 5:30 p.m.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., EHS confirmed no other patients had been transported from the scene. The spokesperson said both patients who were taken to hospital suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A fire resulting from the explosion sent thick black smoke billowing into the air.

Miles Arsenault, owner of Bay to Bay Charters, told CTV News he was across the harbour from the fire when it began.

"Basically, as we were docking we heard a large explosion," Arsenault said. "Flames were clearly visible, and two boats were on fire."

After a few minutes, one of the plumes of smoke had turned from black to white, Arsenault said, suggesting that part of the fire was more controlled.

Arsenault said he suspected at least two boats were on fire.

Boaters on the water were some of the first people to see the large plume of smoke as they passed by the marina witnessing the scary scene.



They say the entire gas station was on fire. @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/uDah6mF73R — Alanna Kelly (@CTVNewsAlanna) May 11, 2020

An employee who answered the phone at North Saanich Marina confirmed the fire was happening at the facility, but said he was unable to provide any details on how it began.

CTV News reached out to fire officials for more details about the blaze. A spokesperson for North Saanich fire dispatch said fire officials would not be providing any updates on the incident Sunday, referring questions to West Shore RCMP. The RCMP said it would provide an update on Monday.