VICTORIA -- One person has been arrested and vehicles, weapons and more than $10,000 in cash have been seized as part of an investigation by the Comox Valley RCMP.

Mounties say the arrest occurred on April 21 when officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 2700-block of Derwent Avenue, Cumberland.

During the search, police say they seized a range of weapons, include three crossbows, and suspected illegal substances and paraphernalia used for drug trafficking.

Additionally, police say they seized four cars, a boat, and an ATV which will all be sent to B.C.'s Civil Forfeiture Office.

Mounties say their investigation began after police heard concerns from Cumberland residents.

"Residents in the Village of Cumberland brought their concerns about this residence to the local bylaw enforcement and to the police," said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP in a statement Friday.

"The execution of these search warrants is the result of working in partnership with bylaw enforcement to address these concerns," she said.

Police say they are still working on a complete report to submit to Crown counsel, who will review any recommended charges made against the arrested person.

Comox Valley RCMP encourage anyone who sees something suspicious in the region to contact the RCMP detachment at 250-338-1321 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.