A driver who said his vehicle was damaged by a cyclist in a road rage incident in Central Saanich is sharing video of the encounter in hopes the culprit can be found.

Steve Bengal said he was driving on Oldfield Road Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. when he noticed a cyclist on his right.

He said he crossed the centre line of the road to pass the cyclist and that’s when the man darted in front of the vehicle unexpectedly.

“He jumps right in front of me so I toot my horn to let him know there’s a car behind you. I yelled out the window and he went off,” said Bengal.

He passed the cyclist but soon after, as he waited in an intersection to turn from Oldfield onto Keating Cross Road, he said he saw the man rapidly charging toward his car.

Bengal said he expected a verbal altercation and grabbed his phone to start recording, and that’s when things took a violent turn.

“When I pulled the camera out I thought he was going to pull up beside my car and we were going to have a yelling match,” he said. “He got off his bike and threw it up against my car...and then he booted my car.”

The video shows the cyclist jump off his bike and kick the car door while yelling expletives at Bengal and calling him an “idiot.”

Bengal said the man ripped wires out of a radar unit and put large dents into his car panels, causing an estimated $5,000 of damage to his Chevrolet Camaro.

“Dude, you’re going to jail man,” he can be heard telling the cyclist as he takes off on his bike.

Bengal said he would have been more vocal or attempted a citizen’s arrest on the cyclist but he was recently out of the hospital with fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

He immediately called police to report the incident and then followed the cyclist until he lost him.

As he was parked at Stellys Cross Road at Wallace Drive talking to police, Bengal said the cyclist showed up again, dropped his bike and took another run at the car, kicking the driver’s side mirror off before fleeing once more.

Bengal denies that he did anything to cause the cyclist to get upset with him other than honking his horn and yelling when he was cut off.

“I’m quite upset about it, mostly because someone goes to that avenue of vandalism. Words are so much stronger,” he said. “I’m not the type of person that would do that, I would sit there and have a discussion or argument with someone over an action moreso than any violence.”

He said his sister posted the video of the incident to Facebook in hopes that the cyclist can be tracked down and charged with attempted assault.

Bengal said responding officers told him that he handled things well by not escalating the altercation.

Central Saanich police have confirmed they're investigating the incident and asking the cyclist to come forward.

"We haven't identified the male in the video as of yet," said police spokesman Cpl. Dan Cottingham. "He needs to come forward and deal with his actions and at the same time give his side of the story so we can get the whole picture."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-652-4441.