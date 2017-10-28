

The search for a missing 73-year-old Nanaimo woman ended in tragedy on Saturday.

After six days of searching from the ground and air, Faye Hanson’s body was found west of Ladysmith.

More than 100 people were out searching for Hanson this weekend, making it one of the largest searches on Vancouver Island in years, according to rescuers.

On Saturday, police blocked Timberlands Road near Nanaimo airport and two ambulances were seen leaving the area.

Hanson had set out on a mushroom picking trip around noon on Oct. 22 and never came home.

Investigators found her truck near Timberlands Road and Ninatti Road, close to Ladysmith.

RCMP say no criminality or foul play is suspected in Hanson’s death.

The B.C. Coroners Service is now leading the investigation.

RCMP now confirming missing mushroom picker near #Nanaimo has been found deceased. Tragic end to an exhaustive search @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/BXxQNcnx76 — Jessica Lepp (@CTVNewsJess) October 28, 2017

RCMP has taken over file of missing senior. SAR is now unable to comment. Some searchers & ambulances seen leaving search site. @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/GaYcgZCTMl — Jessica Lepp (@CTVNewsJess) October 28, 2017