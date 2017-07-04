

CTV Vancouver Island





Two brothers from Vancouver Island have scratched their way into the record books by nabbing a $2.5-million jackpot on a scratch-and-win ticket.

Daniel and Ken Boylan are the province’s newest millionaires after a trip to fuel up at a Cowichan Valley gas station, just south of Duncan, turned out to be their lucky break.

“Just stopped in to get some gas and it was our lucky morning, obviously,” said Ken.

The brothers said they regularly purchase the $30 scratch-and-win game Golden Treasures almost once a week – and this time, Ken’s scratching revealed they were millionaires before they could even make it back to the highway.

“It was hard to believe,” he said. “I had to look at it about 10 times. He pulled over and looked at it.”

The odds of winning the $2.5-million grand prize are about one in 1.2-million, according to the BC Lottery Corporation.

The brother’s big plan for the millions is to thank their mom and dad.

“We’re gonna buy our parents a new house and invest it,” said Ken. “Maybe start our own little developing company.”

The brothers say they plan to keep their jobs and will split the prize equally, and say the win has brought them even closer together.