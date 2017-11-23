

CTV Vancouver Island





A First Nation is speaking out against a man seen in Snapchat videos laughing and high-fiving a friend after they shot a deer, slit its throat and watched it bleed out on a reserve near Campbell River.

The shooting took place on the Quinsam reserve last Friday and the videos were made public earlier this week.

In the series of short clips, a man is seen shooting a buck before retrieving it with help from another man. It then shows the man dragging it to the exterior side of a home.

A subsequent video shows the deer with its throat cut while flailing its legs, while men are heard laughing in the background.

The We Wai Kai Nation released a statement Thursday saying it does not authorize the use and discharge of firearms on its reserve lands.

"Chief and Council wish to express that the events of Nov. 17, 2017 are not representative of the people of We Wai Kai Nation or our traditional harvesting practices," We Wai Kai Nation said in a statement. "Indeed, the community has expressed outrage over this incident."

It said both the RCMP and BC Conservation Officer Service are investigating the incident and the First Nation is cooperating to the "fullest extent possible."

According to We Wai Kai Nation, one of the men seen in the video is a resident of the Quinsam reserve.

"This is an unfortunate event. We aren’t clear why this individual did what he did – but we are going to do our part to ensure that it doesn’t happen again by taking culturally appropriate action," said Chief Brian Assu. "Our People have been harvesting wildlife on our lands since time immemorial. Our traditional teachings include protocols and rules around how, when and where we harvest."

The nation says it is reviewing its policies and bylaws to ensure the community remains safe for residents and visitors.

Police have said those involved could face charges depending on where the deer was shot, how it was shot, how it was treated and the firearm that was used.