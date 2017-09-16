

CTV Vancouver Island





The body of a Vancouver Island woman who had been missing for about a week has been found, according to a post on her Facebook page.

The family of Twyla Roscovich put out a message saying the search for the woman ended on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened to inform everyone that our dear Twyla’s body has been found,” the post reads. “No foul play is suspected.”

According to the family, Roscovich’s body was discovered near Fisherman’s Wharf in Campbell River.

The family is requesting privacy at this time.

"Twyla is so loved. This coast that she lived and fought for with all of her heart is now a lonelier place for her passing. She left us too soon," the Facebook post said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the filmmaker’s four-year-old daughter.

“We are asking the community to please contribute to Ruby's future on behalf of Twyla through our GoFundMe page,” the family said in a statement.

Police have not released any details.

The 38-year-old reportedly left her home in Port McNeill on Sept. 6.

Police said she texted her family saying she would be camping near Nanaimo in her car. She was reported missing on Sept. 12.