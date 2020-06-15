NANAIMO -- Investigators were at the scene of a horrific two-vehicle crash Sunday that left a woman in her 30s dead.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Highway 19A near the Country Club Centre in Nanaimo.

Nanaimo RCMP say the woman was driving a silver car heading south on Highway 19A when the car jumped a concrete median into the northbound lanes.

A white SUV heading north struck the car on its passenger side.

The two people in the SUV suffered minor injuries and were transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital to be assessed. The deceased woman was the lone occupant of the car.

According to social media reports, off-duty nurses who witnessed the accident rushed to the scene and performed CPR on the woman.

Northbound lanes of Highway 19A, along with one southbound lane, were closed for several hours as RCMP investigated.