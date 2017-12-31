

Hundreds of people gathered at Willows Beach on Vancouver Island on Saturday to remember two sisters who were found dead in an Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day.

A sombre crowd stood shoulder-to-shoulder in honour of six-year-old Chloe Berry and four-year-old Aubrey.

Both were described as bright lights and were known for their beaming smiles.

“She was very kind and soft and loving and creative and just an absolute blessing,” said Aubrey’s teacher, Litsa Kelepouris.

Chloe was remembered as being a great friend and a playground peacemaker.

“She would literally insert herself in the middle of the dynamic and begin to negotiate a settlement among her friends,” said Stuart Hall, principal of Christ Church Cathedral School.

Those close to the family say they are still processing what happened.

“I met them both in the hospital on the day they were born,” said Sandra Hudson, a friend of the family. “They were a very important part of my life.”

Police and paramedics were first on scene at the apartment where Chloe and Aubrey were found last week.

They too held candles in solidarity at the vigil.

“There was so much love here and I’m hoping that ripples out,” Kelepouris said.

While the girls’ mother Sarah Cotton didn’t attend the service, there was an overwhelming message of support for her.

“Your two sweet angels, Aubrey and Chloe, where ever they are they’re doing everything in their hearts right now to send you comfort and love and hope,” said Ricky de Souza, principal of St. Christopher’s Montessori School.

Friends of the family say there will be a memorial for the girls when the time is right.

With a report from CTV Vancouver Island’s Amber Schinkel.