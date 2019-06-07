

Glenn MacDonald, CTV Vancouver Island





Vigilante neighbourhood justice has left a Nanaimo household without patio furniture.

The backyard furniture was stolen Monday in an attempt to stop loud parties from occurring at a home in the 400-block of Bruce Avenue, according to RCMP, and the thief or thieves seem to be holding it ransom.

During the investigation, officers said they were given a note by the homeowner that was left in their yard.

It read: “You won’t see your furniture until the parties stop. You are too loud. If you are quiet you’ll get your crap back."

The note was signed off on by "The Neighbourhood."

"This sounds like some old fashioned neighbourhood justice," Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release. "Either way, it’s theft and the owner would like to have their furniture returned.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP.