A gruelling run the length of Vancouver Island has more than paid off for the B.C. Wounded Warrior team.

Donations are still coming in, but the runners have surpassed their goal of $100,000 and organizers believe the final total will be close to $120,000.

Getting past their target just hours before crossing the finish line at the B.C. legislature on Sunday was a profound moment for the team.

“It was very emotional. We wanted to set a really high fundraising goal of $100,000,” said director Jacqueline Zweng. "When we realized we had hit that goal, we realized we had saved more people."

All of the funds raised go to programs to help veterans, current military personnel and first responders who are suffering from PTSD.

“Anybody on a wait list, if it’s one person, that’s a problem because we don’t want people to be so brave to come forward and say they need help and then have to wait for that help."

Seven runners ran a relay the length of Vancouver Island, starting in Port Hardy on Feb. 25 and finishing in Victoria on March 3.

At the end, they paused for a moment of reflection at the Afghanistan memorial, where they were joined by countless supporters for the final stretch to the legislature for closing ceremonies.

Firefighters, police officers and dignitaries were among those who joined the runners.

Samson Haire, one of the runners and a Victoria police officer, said the run was hard, but well worth it.

“The founders and everybody who spoke to me in the past basically told me this is going to change your life and I honestly feel like that,” said Haire.

“Every time we go into a legion or a fire station or speak to people who've been dealing with post-traumatic stress and seeing the effect that we have on them, it’s an amazing feeling."

This was the sixth annual run for the organization, and the fundraising has grown exponentially.

Zweng said two years ago they raised $42,000, while last year the number doubled to $86,000.