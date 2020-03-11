VICTORIA -- A woman is in serious condition and was rushed to hospital after being pinned under a vehicle in Saanich Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Cedar Hill Cross Road near the intersection of Blenkinsop Road.

The woman was walking on the sidewalk when a car pulled out of a driveway of a townhouse complex in the area, pinning her under the car.

Saanich Fire had to jack the car up to remove her from under the vehicle.

She was then rushed to hospital in serious condition. Saanich Police say they will provide an update on her condition when possible.

As of roughly 10:30 a.m., traffic in the area along Cedar Hill Cross Road was shut down as analysts investigated the scene.