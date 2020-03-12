VICTORIA -- A 67-year-old woman who was struck and pinned under a vehicle in Saanich has died in hospital, according to the BC Coroners Service.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road, near Blenkinsop Road, say Saanich police.

It is believed that the woman was walking on a sidewalk in the area when a car pulled out of a driveway of a townhouse complex, pinning her underneath.

The Saanich Fire Department used a jack to lift the car off of the woman, who was then rushed to hospital.

"Despite attempts at both the scene and hospital to stabilize her condition, the woman has since succumbed to her injuries," say Saanich police.

"Investigators are working to determine exactly what occurred. A fulsome investigation will take place with the assistance of our Detective Division and Collision Analysts," said Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich of the Saanich Police Department.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends."

Police are now asking for any witnesses or drivers who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage, to come forward and contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.