

CTV Vancouver Island





A woman died in Duncan after a tree fell on a tent she was occupying with four other people during a severe windstorm, according to RCMP.

Mounties were called to a wooded area near Boys Road and the Trans-Canada Highway at around 11:25 a.m. Thursday.

They found that a tree had fallen on a tent occupied by five people, killing a woman and injuring two men.

One of the men was airlifted to hospital for treatment while the other was transported by ambulance.

The death remains under investigation by Mounties and the BC Coroner's Service.

The coroner's service confirmed a day earlier it was investigating a death relating to a toppled tree in the Cowichan Valley community.

It's believed it was brought down by the severe winds that caused widespread power outages and snapped trees like matchsticks across Vancouver Island.