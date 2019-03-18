

One woman was taken to hospital Saturday after a blaze near the beach at Dallas Road.

Victoria firefighters raced to the scene and quickly extinguished the flames.

Fire officials say the woman admitted to accidentally starting the fire and sustaining burns to her head while trying to put it out.

“Witnesses reported her smoking but they didn’t see her actively lighting the fire. So I’m not sure how the fire started or how she lit it,” said Victoria fire battalion chief Doug Carey.

“Right now with the recent dry February – and so far March has been very dry – the vegetation on the bank is extremely dry. It’s like a tinderbox.”

The fire department says the area will need to be assessed for environmental issues, as fires can invite the growth of invasive species.