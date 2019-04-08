

A woman died in an Esquimalt apartment blaze after she became trapped in a fourth-floor unit, while horrified onlookers tried to urge her to jump to safety.

Smoke billowed into the sky and flames shot from windows when a four-storey building in the 800-block of Craigflower Road caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Reports came in of multiple people being trapped on balconies.

In a disturbing video taken by witnesses near the apartment, bystanders below could be heard yelling at a woman on a fourth-floor balcony to jump to safety as they set up a mattress and a blanket for her to land on.

The woman did not jump and caught on fire, succumbing to the flames.

"We made rescue attempts yesterday which were unsuccessful," said Esquimalt Fire Chief Chris Jancowski. "The female occupant was found in the unit. At this point, the loss of life is under investigation of the Victoria police and the coroner's service."

A coroner confirmed Monday that a woman in her 60s perished in the blaze and that it was in the early stages of an investigation into her death. Her body was removed from the unit Sunday night by coroners and police.

Fire officials thanked members of the public who tried to save the woman.

"I think the civilians definitely had the right frame of mind trying to help others in their time of need," said Jancowski.

Investigators do not believe the fire was suspicious in nature, but say it was unusual that it grew so large before crews were called.

"We don't normally see this type of fire involvement in a daytime fire. We normally receive a lot of 911 calls early on," said Jancowski. "It appears that the fire definitely had an opportunity to grow before a notification to us was taking place."

Witnesses in the area saw the chilling sight of the woman on her balcony as smoke poured from the building.

"A lady came out of her suite, was on the balcony and she didn't want to jump down so she laid down flat and then we saw flames on her," a woman told CTV News.

Esquimalt Fire Department called in neighbouring departments for help. One man stood on the roof of his house, aiming a garden hose at the blaze as more crews arrived on scene.

Fire crews rescued at least five other people trapped in the burning building and at least one man was seen being treated by paramedics.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. An investigation will be ongoing "in the hours and days to follow," Jancowski said. He said the building had working smoke alarms installed.

Grief counsellors have been made available to all firefighters involved. Displaced residents from the apartment building have been offered temporary shelter at the nearby Church of Nazarene.

