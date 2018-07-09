

CTV Vancouver Island





A wildfire that broke out in Sooke last week and grew to 85 hectares is now 100 per cent contained.

The Tugwell Creek blaze is now in the mop-up stage after it was fully contained early Sunday, according to the Coastal Fire Centre.

Sixty-three firefighters, seven water tankers and two helicopters remain deployed to the blaze, but the fire centre said it expected to reduce resources.

The fire, about 18 kilometres northwest of Sooke, was discovered July 2.

At one point, winds fuelled the flames and the blaze jumped from 15 hectares to 85 hectares in just one day.

Smoke and ash were seen from around the Capital Region last week and many reported smelling the smoke.

The fire is believed to have been human-caused.

The fire danger rating for the South Island is currently rated "high."