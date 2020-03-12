Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
The latest updates on the global coronavirus outbreak
NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19
In battle against virus, Trump restricts travel from Europe
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia
COVID-19 is a pandemic: World Health Organization
COVID-19: Health officials recommend 'social distancing,' but what is it?
TSX crosses into bear market territory after COVID-19 declared a pandemic
B.C. urges 'social distancing' as 7 new COVID-19 cases identified
Ontario doctor was seeing cancer patients shortly before testing positive for COVID-19
Canada 'pulling out all the stops' to fight COVID-19: Trudeau on $1B plan
What does it mean when the WHO declares a pandemic?
Keeping hospitals and health-care workers safe is key to fighting pandemic: experts
COVID-19: Ninth case confirmed in Quebec
Alberta has 5 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 19
'Flattening the curve' on COVID-19 pandemic numbers, explained
COVID-19: What have past pandemics looked like?
Air Canada waives fees on rebookings up to 24 hours before travel due to COVID-19
PM monitoring health after attending conference where participant tested positive for COVID-19