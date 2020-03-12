VICTORIA -- The Western Hockey League has suspended the remainder of its season due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation, effective immediately, means the remainder of the Victoria Royals season is on hold until further notice.

The Canadian Hockey League made the announcement Thursday, saying the move applies to the league and its three regional leagues in Ontario, Quebec and Western Canada.

"Following consultation with medical professionals and meetings today among the CHL executive council, and regional league board of governors, the CHL announces that the balance of the 2019-20 season and all hockey activity shall be paused immediately until further notice," the association said in a statement.