Next month, island residents can bring their furry friends to the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre to swim a few laps during a one-day dog swim.

West Shore Parks and Recreation is hosting the dog swim on Sunday, Nov. 10, just before the pool's annual closure for maintenance. After the swim, the pool will be closed, drained, cleaned and opened again exclusively to humans.

On Nov. 10, two opportunities for dog swimming will be available, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. for small and medium dogs, and 8:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. for medium to large dogs. Small dogs are considered 25 pounds or lighter, medium dogs are defined as 25 pounds to 60 pounds and large dogs are described as being 60 pounds or heavier.

During the swim, humans will be unable to join their pets in the pool. Lifeguards will be on duty but will only be for humans who may fall into the water. Otherwise, all dogs will be left to swim on their own.

Pet owners who are concerned that their dog may be unable to swim should bring their own animal life jacket, as none will be available at the recreation centre.

West Shore Parks and Recreation asks that owners only bring one dog per person, and that all dogs be spayed or neutered and fully vaccinated. While puppies are allowed at the event, all dogs must be at least four months old and fully vaccinated.

The municipality is warning interested pet owners that space is limited and those who are hoping to participate should register online here or at 250-478-8384.

For further details about the event, visit West Shore Parks and Recreation's website here.

The Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre is at 1767 Island Hwy.