VICTORIA -- A warrant has been issued for a Saanich man who allegedly recorded video of a woman while she used a fitting room at a Forever 21 store.

Yin Chan, 33, is facing two charges after the woman told police he secretly recorded her with a cellphone on June 22.

He faces one count of secretly observing and recording nudity in a private place and one count of secretly observing or recording someone for a sexual purpose.

Chan was scheduled to appear Monday at 2 p.m. at the Victoria Law Courts. However, he failed to appear, prompting the judge to issue a bench warrant for his arrest.

Last month, another Saanich man was served with 30 voyeurism-related charges.

The high-profile case involved an assistant manager at Mattick's Farm's Red Barn Market allegedly filming female coworkers in the bathroom without their knowledge.