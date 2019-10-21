Warrant issued for Saanich man accused of recording woman in store fitting room
Yin Chan, 33, is facing two charges after the woman told police he secretly recorded her with a cellphone on June 22. (File photo)
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 3:48PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 5:58PM PDT
VICTORIA -- A warrant has been issued for a Saanich man who allegedly recorded video of a woman while she used a fitting room at a Forever 21 store.
Yin Chan, 33, is facing two charges after the woman told police he secretly recorded her with a cellphone on June 22.
He faces one count of secretly observing and recording nudity in a private place and one count of secretly observing or recording someone for a sexual purpose.
Chan was scheduled to appear Monday at 2 p.m. at the Victoria Law Courts. However, he failed to appear, prompting the judge to issue a bench warrant for his arrest.
Last month, another Saanich man was served with 30 voyeurism-related charges.
The high-profile case involved an assistant manager at Mattick's Farm's Red Barn Market allegedly filming female coworkers in the bathroom without their knowledge.