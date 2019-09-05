

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





A long and complicated investigation into alleged voyeurism in Saanich has finally resulted in official charges, say Saanich police.

Since Jan. 2016, police have been investigating a Vancouver Island man who allegedly filmed nine women in a bathroom at Mattick's Farm's Red Barn Market without their knowledge while working as an assistant-manager at the store.

The case was brought to police's attention when a young woman found explicit photographs of herself posted online.

At the time, police executed a search warrant and raided the man's residence. There, officers obtained new evidence and identified more victims who were notified that they had been recorded.

He was arrested at the time but faced no charges and was released on conditions.

Now, more than three years later, police say that 29-year-old Matthew Schwabe is facing 30 charges before the courts, including voyeurism, publication of intimate images without consent, indecent act, child pornography and Theft Under $5,000.

"It has been a long, complicated and detailed investigation that has and continues to impact many people," said Saanich police Sgt. Julie Fast.

"The strength and patience of the nine young women is commendable and we are very pleased to be at this point of charge approval."

Police say that as the matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released by the department.