One of Canada's most storied and historic hotels is breaking new and furry ground.

On Tuesday, Victoria’s iconic Fairmont Empress Hotel announced a new staff member – a two-year old Labrador retriever cross named Winston.

The canine ambassador will be the first ever for the Vancouver Island luxury hotel located directly on Victoria’s waterfront.

"He has such a big personality and a sunny disposition and will be a tremendous asset to the hotel,” Empress Public Relations Director Tracey Drake told CTV News.

“Whether children staying at the hotel need a friendly paw, nervous travelers need Winston to help with stress relief, or a visiting family is looking for a good dog to show them the town – these are all parts of true wellness that we are thrilled to bring to Fairmont Empress.”

A former Canadian Guide Dog for the Blind, Winston is named after one of the Empress’ most famous guests, Winston Churchill.

Staff say Winston – the animal version – has a striking resemblance to the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom when you focus on his jowls.

Fairmont hotels in Vancouver, Lake Louise and Banff also have four-legged ambassadors.

Winston can be found at the front desk of the Government Street hotel Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.