Wagging Winston to welcome guests at Victoria’s Empress Hotel
Winston, a two-year-old Labrador retriever cross, will serve as a canine ambassador for guests at the Fairmont Empress on Victoria's Inner Harbour. Jan. 8, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 4:25PM PST
One of Canada's most storied and historic hotels is breaking new and furry ground.
On Tuesday, Victoria’s iconic Fairmont Empress Hotel announced a new staff member – a two-year old Labrador retriever cross named Winston.
The canine ambassador will be the first ever for the Vancouver Island luxury hotel located directly on Victoria’s waterfront.
"He has such a big personality and a sunny disposition and will be a tremendous asset to the hotel,” Empress Public Relations Director Tracey Drake told CTV News.
“Whether children staying at the hotel need a friendly paw, nervous travelers need Winston to help with stress relief, or a visiting family is looking for a good dog to show them the town – these are all parts of true wellness that we are thrilled to bring to Fairmont Empress.”
A former Canadian Guide Dog for the Blind, Winston is named after one of the Empress’ most famous guests, Winston Churchill.
Staff say Winston – the animal version – has a striking resemblance to the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom when you focus on his jowls.
Fairmont hotels in Vancouver, Lake Louise and Banff also have four-legged ambassadors.
Winston can be found at the front desk of the Government Street hotel Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.