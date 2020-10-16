VICTORIA -- A Victoria woman is facing hefty fines and had her vehicle impounded for 30 days after she was spotted allegedly driving impaired on the Trans-Canada Highway Thursday.

West Shore RCMP say they received a report of a suspected drunk driver around 8:30 a.m. on the highway near Leigh Road.

A witness told police that they were driving behind a 2019 GMC Yukon SUV that appeared to be swerving in its lane.

Mounties responded and pulled over the SUV on Jacklin Road near Langford Parkway. Police allege the woman, 29, was displaying signs of alcohol impairment and determined that she was unfit to drive.

Additionally, police discovered that the vehicle was uninsured and had licence plates on that belonged to a different car.

In total, the woman was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, had her vehicle impounded for 30 days and was served a $598 ticket for no insurance as well as a $109 ticket for displaying the wrong licence plate.

“When all is said and done the estimated cost associated to a 90-day mmediate roadside prohibition is about $4,730, add on the violations tickets for no insurance and displaying the wrong plates, and this driver is looking at a bill of over $5,000,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.

“Not only is impaired driving one of the leading causes of collision related death, it’s also incredibly costly,” she added. “We are thankful to the witness who reported this impaired driver, their report helped us improve public safety by taking an impaired driver off the road.”