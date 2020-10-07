VICTORIA -- An 18-year-old South Island man has been arrested after West Shore RCMP say he drove his SUV into another vehicle and some bushes while intoxicated.

Police received a report of an impaired driver at approximately 6:20 p.m. Monday. A witness said he was travelling on Finlayson Arm Road near Falcon Heights Road in Langford when his vehicle was sideswiped by a 2009 Mercedes GL320.

Police say the driver of the Mercedes got out and asked the man not to call police before getting back into the SUV and driving away.

The witness called police and reported the driver appeared drunk.

Mounties say the suspect driver ended up crashing the Mercedes into some bushes on Round Tree Road. Police arrived and caught the man as he was allegedly fleeing the scene in another vehicle that stopped to pick him up.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested and the Mercedes was impounded.

The RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and charges of impaired driving are expected.