VICTORIA – When Abdo and his family first arrived here from Syria, the boy felt bad. "I didn't know how to say anything when people talked to me," Abdo says.

Although the 12-year-old couldn't speak English, he soon realized the rest of the kids in the neighbourhood also spoke the universal language of scooter. "I tried the scooter," Abdo recalls. " Like this is fun, I should start scootering."

So Abdo's parents saved up and bought their son a priceless gift. "I was so happy," Abdo says smiling at his scooter.

The boy started spending hours at the nearby skatepark, working his hardest to learn English, and making many – often more experienced and older – friends. Friends like Ziggy, Ethan, and Isaac.

"He's always motivating everyone," Isaac says. "He has this catch-phrase; I'll give you my powers!" Ziggy says Abdu would then pass along his powers with a touch.

"I'll be trying a trick," Ethan explains. "He'll give [his] powers to help you land it."

The teenagers say – more often than not – it worked. Unfortunately, Abdo's powers didn't apply to his own scooter.

"One day he broke it," Isaac says. "He was really emotional."

It was no longer safe to ride it at skatepark. Abdo just stayed home. "I was sad," Abdo says. "I can't ride anymore and stuff."

A few days later -- while filming a video for his YouTube channel -- Isaac came-up with an idea. "We're building a scooter for Abdo!"

So Ethan says he gathered $600 worth of spare parts from his attic and built a complete scooter. "Oh, money!" one of the Ethan's friends can be heard saying in the video. "That looks so good!"

"This is actually a dope-ass scooter!" says another friend. "I'd ride that!"

They didn't know where Abdo lived, so they did some sleuthing on social media to find his address, before bussing to the boy's front door.

After months of Abdo 'giving his powers' to them – Isaac, Ethan, and Ziggy can finally return the favour through an unexpected act of kindness.

The moment is caught on camera. You see Abdo express confusion, surprise, and shock, before the teenagers reveal that the new scooter is a gift – it's free. Abdo then smiles before expressing his gratitude with fist-bumps and, "You're the best!"

"It felt really good," Isaac says. Ethan calls it, "heart-warming." And Ziggy: "It's good to make him happy."

Abdu says he hasn't learned the English words to express how wonderful it was then. So he sent me a photo of how it feels now. It’s a picture of Abdo on his new scooter – legs out – in mid-air. The boy – it seems -- has realized a new power that he'll be able to share, flight.