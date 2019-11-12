

William Gaetz, CTV Vancouver Island





Women In Need (WIN), a Greater Victoria non-profit cooperative, is in desperate need of household items to fund and support women’s programs.

The organization needs gently used items like beds, linens, furniture, dishes and kitchenware along with other items to sell at their stores.

“When we don’t have these kinds of donations, like household items and furniture, it really impacts the five programs we offer in the community,” says Mabel Marin, communications and marketing manager for WIN.

Revenue from the sale of household and furniture donations is used directly to support WIN's Gift Certificate and New Start Programs in particular.

With the Gift Certificate Program, WIN works with other local community organizations to give women gift cards to shop in WIN stores so they can choose their own items for themselves and their homes.

Meanwhile, the New Start Program provides basic necessities to women when they are ready to leave a transition house and move into a new home. Everything from beds, kitchen items, linens and furniture are provided to help make a house a home for women and their children.

Women In Need gives out about 400 gift certificates every year and tries to deliver two New Start Programs a week. Through the five WIN programs, 1,200 women are helped every year.

There are five stores in greater where you can donate or shop. All items should be gently used and in good working condition.

The stores also accept clothing and shoes in good condition along with jewelry, books and other items to help fund all five of their programs. The critical need right now though is for household items like apartment sized couches, dining sets, chairs, tables, glasses, pots, pans and even toys.

If you can help out or need more information, go to the Women In Need website here.