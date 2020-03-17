VICTORIA -- Victoria’s Our Place homeless support centre is shutting down some of its facilities to comply with the B.C. government’s guidelines on how to manage COVID-19.

In total, Our Place is temporarily closing down its drop-in space, hygiene area, clothing area, computer lab and courtyard.

The support centre is also reworking some of its shelter space to comply with the province’s call for social distancing.

“It’s heartbreaking for us to limit access to so many vulnerable people, but it’s the only way we can meet the province’s new pandemic regulations,” said Grant McKenzie, communications director of Our Place.

Additionally, Our Place will be closing its seasonal shelter as of Wednesday, March 18, and will limit the number of people who can access shelter mats at First Met and My Place to ensure there is enough space for social distancing.

“People will be displaced,” she said. “We are talking with the province to see if it can help us with an alternate housing plan for those people who have nowhere to go, but until that happens, people will be forced to sleep in parks and doorways.”

While a number of facilities have been shut down, Our Place is continuing to provide three meals per day for people in need and will continue to operate its washroom facilities, transitional housing and shelter spaces.

The support centre is also asking for the community to assist with donations during this health emergency.

Our Space says that it is in need of financial donations and for items that would help people who cannot access shelter space, like single-person tents, sleeping bags and tarps.

Anyone who is interested in donating can go to Our Place at 919 Pandora Avenue or drop off donations at New Roads Therapeutic Recovery Community located at 94 Talcott Rd. in View Royal, from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30pm.

“There is a lot of fear around what happens when this virus makes its way to the people we serve,” said McKenzie. “But our dedicated staff isn’t about to abandon this population. Our kitchen is already planning how it can continue to serve three meals per day on the street in front of 919 Pandora Avenue.”

To help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, Our Place has temporarily called away volunteers and will only staff the shelter with dedicated staff members.

“It’s all hands on deck,” said McKenzie. “And we need the public’s support, understanding and compassion more than ever.”