VICTORIA -- Police are looking to return dozens of keys and electronic fobs after they were seized by officers last week.

Victoria police say the keys were discovered at an apartment unit in the 800-block of Johnson Street on Friday.

Officers were at the suite executing a search warrant connected to a resident of the suite, who is accused of breaking and entering and theft.

Inside of the suite, officers seized "a number of keys and key fobs" that are believed to be stolen property.

Anyone who recognizes one of the keys as theirs, or who may have information on the investigation, is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing, say police.