VICTORIA -- Victoria police are looking to identify a man who is suspected of stabbing another man on Tuesday evening.

Police say they were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue for reports of a stabbing around 8:30 p.m. While officers were en route, they were told that paramedics were at the scene, but the victim did not want medical assistance.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim was being assisted by a bystander, but was still refusing treatment from paramedics, according to police.

Eventually, first responders were able to convince the man to accept medical treatment and he was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the stabbing was recorded on a surveillance camera. Now, police are searching for a man who is believed to be the attacker.

He is described as a white man who stands roughly 6' tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie, baggy blue jeans, white gloves, a black baseball hat and black tennis shoes with white soles at the time. He was also carrying a black backpack when last seen.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.