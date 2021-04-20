VICTORIA -- Victoria police say three men have been arrested following a "double stabbing" on Monday afternoon.

Police were first called to a reported stabbing and bear spray attack along Pandora Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, police found two men suffering from serious injuries.

The men were then taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of potentially-life-threatening injuries. After receiving treatment in hospital, police say the injuries are no longer considered life-threatening.

After the reported assault took place, police say they identified three suspects in the incident. The first of the three suspects was arrested just before 5 p.m. Monday in Bastion Square.

Shortly after, another suspect was arrested in the 1400-block of Vancouver Street, according to police.

The last remaining suspect was located and arrested just before noon Tuesday, in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, says VicPD.

Police believe the incident was targeted and that there is no added risk to public safety. VicPD's Major Crime Unit is heading the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.