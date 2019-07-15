

Glenn MacDonald, CTV Vancouver Island





Police want to speak with a cyclist who was knocked off their bike after a car clipped them on Blanshard Street last month.

Dashcam footage taken June 26 at 1:24 p.m. shows the driver of a Ford Focus clipping the biker with their mirror between Johnson and Yates streets, causing them to fall.

The man who captured the crash on his dashcam contacted police after seeing the collision.

Police have spoken with the driver of the vehicle that hit the cyclist.

They are now hoping the cyclist will come forward both to ensure that they weren’t injured and to gather more information about what happened.

If you are, or have information about, the cyclist captured in the video above, you're asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.