VICTORIA -- The Victoria Police Department has confirmed that one of its officers is being investigated by an outside agency.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) says it has "been informed by senior members of the Victoria Police Department that a criminal investigation into one of their officers was underway."

The Victoria Police Department requested an investigation into the matter. The OPCC says it has ordered a disciplinary conduct investigation, under the Police Act.

While the OPCC does not conduct or oversee criminal investigations, it says it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins are co-chairs of the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board. Both mayors have declined to comment and are directing questions to the Victoria Police Department.

The officer under investigation has been suspended from duty under the Police Act, according to VicPD.