

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police busted 40 drivers by Wednesday afternoon as part of a distracted driving crackdown.

Officers were out at Bay and Wark Streets Wednesday morning to keep an eye out for drivers who weren’t focused on the road.

According to VicPD, distracted driving is a leading cause of crashes and for some smartphones are just too tempting despite the danger.

“People when they get behind the wheel, they have one task and that is to drive and get safely to their destination … and make sure everyone else on our roads is safe,” said Const. Matt Rutherford. “People are not doing that if they’re on their phones.”

Victoria police are offering a three hour information session in November.

Drivers who attend will meet people whose lives have been affected by distracted driving and in exchange those distracted driving tickets will be destroyed.