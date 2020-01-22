A Victoria hotel is sweetening the pot on its annual Valentine's Day afternoon-delight discount.

Guests who book a room at the Hotel Zed between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. this Feb. 14 could land themselves a free Valentine's Day stay for the next 18 years.

What's the catch? The winning couple will be crowned exactly nine months after their stay, but only if they welcome a baby into their family.

They're calling it the Nooner Baby Maker and the grand prize is good for free Valentine's Day stays in a Hotel Zed in either Victoria, Kelowna or – opening summer 2020 – Tofino. A spokesperson for Hotel Zed says the nine-month rule is not to the exact date, adding "we know the best things in life aren’t always on time."

Hotel Zed says the offer is open to all couples regardless of gender expression or sexual orientation.

The four-hour nooner packages are available for $59 and can be booked using the promo code "NOONER!" Couples looking to prolong the romance can stretch the discount into an overnight stay starting at $129 using the promo code "NOONTONIGHT."