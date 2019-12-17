VICTORIA -- VICTORIA – From alerting people about fires to announcing all was clear, since the earliest days of urban firefighting, fire bells have played an important role.

Another important function of the fire bell is the tolling of the bell in honour of fallen firefighters. It is a tradition in the fire service that goes back more than 200 years.

On Tuesday, the Victoria Fire Department honoured members who have fallen in the line of service over the past 100 years.

"This was a project that was that was built on passion and dedication to the acknowledgement and recognition of our former members," said Victoria Fire Chief Paul Bruce.

"The tradition of ringing a bell when a member unfortunately loses their life in the line of duty is a huge event."

From Lieut. Joseph Lund who died while fighting a grass fire on Tolmie Avenue on Sept. 1, 1918, to retired Chief Richard Couch who died after a battle with cancer on June 22, 2018; the bell tolled three times for each fallen fighter.

"Richard was a quiet and gracious leader," said Bruce. "I always admired him not only for his quiet disposition, but his professional attitude."

Richard Couch was the fifth member of the Victoria Fire Department to be honoured after making the ultimate sacrifice in the service to his community. He retired from the department in 2006 after serving the citizens of Victoria for 30 years. His widow offered her thoughts on his being honoured by the ringing of the bell.

"He would be humbled I think," said Joanne Couch. "He was a strong firefighter, a loyal officer and he was always a gentleman."

The bell incorporates the history of the Victoria Fire Department. The base that supports the bell was crafted from wood salvaged from a retired fire department Studebaker and the floor boards of an old fire steamer. The creation of the bell was made possible through the efforts of retired members of the fire department in addition to members of the Victoria Fire Department Historical Society.

The names of the five fighters who fell in the line of duty were also honoured by Firefighters Association Local 730. Each name is engraved on the Local 730 memorial plaque. The Victoria Firefighters Association is one of the longest serving associations in British Columbia.

The bell will also toll at the British Columbia Professional Firefighters Association fallen firefighter memorial that is held annually. Bruce said it is another part of the culture, the progression and the tradition of the fire service in Victoria.