

Todd Harmer, CTV Vancouver Island





The Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria Community Foundation donated $25,000 to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation (VHF) Thursday.

The gift will go towards the VHF's campaign to raise $1.8 million to buy 40 new life-saving monitors for neonatal and pediactric care.

The state-of-the-art vital statistics monitors will give real-time information to caregivers, allowing for a higher standard of care, the foundation said.

"Getting donations to provide equipment such as this allows us to keep these families in their own community and not travel to other hospitals in the province," said Gillian Kozinka, manager of the neonatal intensive care unit at Victoria General Hospital.

The gift is part of a 10-year $250,000-pledge from the firefighters. This is the ninth year of the pledge which to date has provided $225,000 for the purchase of an array of equipment for the unit.

“It hits close to home,” said Brian Swanson, director of the Saanich firefighters charitable association.

“We just had two of our own in the last year that had children in the NICU. So it’s something we can all relate to. It’s nice to see the funds we raise and donate go right back to the community.”

The Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria Community Foundation is made up of the four core fire departments of Victoria, Saanich, Oak Bay and Esquimalt.

Each department has its own fundraising events that contribute to the cause.

Victoria hosts the Fashion Inferno event, Saanich puts on Rock’n’Roll for Little Souls, Oak Bay has a sausage fest and Esquimalt has a rib fest.