

Todd Harmer, CTV Vancouver Island





A brand new hands-on prehistoric museum has just opened its doors in Saanich.

Newly opened Dino Lab Inc. is a unique dinosaur museum where attendants can touch and hold the ancient fossils and displays.

The museum, tucked away in the Tillicum neighbourhood, opened on July 6 to rave reviews.

Dino Lab Inc. was born from owner Terry Ciotka's previous business, which performed the prep work to ready fossils and dinosaurs for display and supplies pieces to museums and private clients around the world.

Over the last 15 years, Ciotka had built up an impressive collection of dinosaurs and fossils throughout his career, which had been compiled in a local warehouse since he moved his operation to the island in 2012.

When other fossil dealers, friends and even paleontologists stopped by the space, they were amazed and told Ciotka that he should be share his collection with others.

“I was called 'Victoria’s best kept secret' for the last three and half years,” said Ciotka.

Ciotka wanted to let the secret out but wanted to wait for the right time, which was a few months ago, he and co-owner Carley Burbank said.

“If it’s going to work it’s going to work now, where people can come in and see first a full T-Rex," said Ciotka. "I mean there’s nothing cooler than a full T-Rex. We’ve got the best of the best.”

With his original business and his passion for dinosaurs, Ciotka wanted to give people a different experience than what they may be familiar with at a museum.

“I thought, 'You know what? It would be nice to bring this experience to people where they can actually hold dinosaur bones, hold real fossils, touch them, touch the displays and lastly get to go in our prep lab and actually work on real bones,'” Ciotka explained.

“When you walk through there and you just see and can touch things that are one-hundred-and-fifty-million years old, it just blows my mind," said museum goer Tina Rose. "It really is a cool experience.”

It's the exact response Dino Lab Inc.'s co-owners were hoping for.

“It really is cool because I love seeing the expression on kids and adults faces," said Ciotka. "Like, when they walk through here it’s a great feeling because people are really pumped and excited about dinosaurs and so am I.”

The dinosaur displays are welded by Ry Williams, a dinosaur erection specialist who takes pride in his work on the display stands, but hopes that the materials of his work won't be noticed.

“If I do a good job with it you don’t see what I really did and that would mean I did a very good job," said Williams.

"You just see it’s in a dynamic pose and that it looks like it’s a live."