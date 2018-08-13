

CTV Vancouver Island





Two people were rushed to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, following a crash in Victoria on Monday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle just before 5 p.m. on Cook Street.

Cook Street between Fort and Yates Streets was shut down for some time.

A witness told CTV News they heard a loud bang and saw a plume of smoke. They also saw a person from a nearby car dealership run and perform CPR on the motorcyclist.

No word on what caused the crash.