

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says a two-year-old girl was bitten on the arm by a bear at the Greater Vancouver Zoo on Monday.

The service says it received information Monday night that a child was injured due to a bite by a black bear at the zoo in Langley.

Murray Smith, an inspector for the service in the Lower Mainland, says in a statement that the girl's arm was bitten.

BC Emergency Health Services says it received a call just before 7 p.m. Monday and a patient was taken by air ambulance to hospital in serious condition.

Smith says officers from the service and the RCMP are investigating.

The black bear enclosure at the zoo has been closed to the public until further notice but Smith says no animals will be euthanized as a result of the incident.

The zoo could not be reached for comment.

On its website, the zoo says it has 140 species and is home to rescued, donated and orphaned animals that live on about 48 hectares of land in the Fraser Valley.