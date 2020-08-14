VICTORIA -- A downtown Victoria 7-Eleven store says one of its employees has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The convenience store chain is warning customers who may have visited its store the corner of Douglas and Johnson streets this week to monitor for symptoms.

The store is closed and staff members are being asked to self-isolate with pay, according to 7-Eleven Canada.

Customers who have been in the store between Aug. 10 and Aug. 14 are advised to call 811 for medical guidance.

"We have temporarily closed the store to thoroughly clean and sanitize the location," the company said in a statement late Friday night.

"We plan to re-open the store on or before August 17, in consultation with the Vancouver Island Health Authority."