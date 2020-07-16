VICTORIA -- The Victoria Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three men who are connected to an alleged assault that sent two people to hospital in late June.

Police say the alleged unprovoked assault took place in downtown Victoria at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 28.

Officers were called to the 1100-block of Douglas Street for reports for the assault. Once officers arrived, they found two people who said that they had just been attacked by three men, who then fled the area.

The two victims were then taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The first man is described as a white or Hispanic man who is approximately 20 to 25 years old. He stands roughly 5’ 8” with a slim build. At the time, he was wearing a white and blue soccer-style jersey, dark pants, white shoes and a dark baseball hat.

The second man is described as a white or Hispanic man who is also approximately 20 to 25 years old. He stands 5’ 10” with a slim to medium build. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater, blue jeans, white shoe and a dark baseball hat.

The third man is similarly described as a white or Hispanic man who is roughly 20 to 25 years old. He stands 5’ 10” with a slim to medium build. At the time, he was wearing a dark hooded sweater, a white baseball hat, blue jeans and was carrying a dark backpack.

Anyone who spots any of the three men is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Photos of the three men are below: