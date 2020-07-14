VICTORIA -- The Oceanside RCMP are hoping to speak with the victims of an alleged assault on several seniors in Parksville on Monday.

Police say the incident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. near Wembley Mall. Mounties say they received multiple 911 calls from people at the mall saying that an aggressive man had entered a BC Liquor Store in the area and was yelling while kicking and pushing display shelves inside.

Witnesses told police that the man then ran out of the store and into the mall’s parking lot, where he pushed at least two elderly men over, unprovoked. He then reportedly jumped onto the roofs of vehicles in the parking lot while yelling before fleeing the area.

Mounties say that as they were travelling to the scene, local residents reported that the man was running through residential yards and nearby parks.

As police responded to the new reports, a community member flagged down officers and provided an accurate location and description of the man.

The community member told police that the man had just ran into a farm field near the Cedar Ridge Estates.

Police then searched the area and located the man on Church Road, where he was arrested without incident.

Mounties say the man, 40, of no fixed address is “well known” to police and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

RCMP are now hoping to speak with any victims of the alleged assault that took place outside of the shopping centre.

“Police have yet to hear from at least one of the males that was assaulted near the liquor store,” said the Oceanside RCMP in a release Monday.

“If you were assaulted in this incident, please call the Oceanside RCMP at (250) 248-6111 to report.”