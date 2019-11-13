VICTORIA -- Victoria police are encouraging residents and businesses to secure their properties after police received two reports of home prowlers Tuesday night.

Police say that the prowlers were spotted in the 800-block of Elrick Pl. and the 500-block of Lampson St. in the backyards and side yards of homes in the area. With the two suspicious incidents reported in one night, VicPD has released a number of safety tips for property owners through their program, Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED).

The CPTED method of protecting property aims to make use of the surrounding environment to make properties seem less attractive to possible criminals.

One of the easiest steps homeowners can take to protect their homes using CPTED is to improve visibility so that trespassers can be seen lurking around a property. VicPD suggests trimming hedges, lowering fences and installing motion sensing lights as a few ways to deter criminals.

VicPD notes that the most common time for break-ins, contrary to popular belief, is during the day between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Police add that 64 per cent of trespassers enter through the front, side or rear doors.

Meanwhile, business owners are being warned to lock windows and be especially careful with ground-level glass doors or windows. The majority of criminals smash glass to enter businesses, according to VicPD, so police recommend installing security window glaze, shutters, alarm systems and removing expensive items from windows at night.

Unlike home break-ins, police say that 82 per cent of business break-and-enters occur overnight, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

For a comprehensive look at how to protect property from thieves, visit VicPD's website online here.