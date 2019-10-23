

Todd Coyne, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA -- A Vancouver Island teen is at the centre of a lawsuit against the Canadian government, alleging Ottawa has denied her Charter rights by contributing to climate change.

Sierra Robinson of Duncan is one of 15 Canadian youths who say they have suffered "specific, individualized injuries due to climate change."

The group says Ottawa has violated their rights to life, liberty and security of the person for failing to protect essential environmental resources.

The plaintiffs also allege the government's conduct violates their rights to equality because young people are disproportionately hurt by the effects of climate change.

Our Children's Trust, a non-profit organization supporting the plaintiffs, told CTV News on Wednesday that the group would not be answering questions about their case until Friday, when they plan to hold a news conference on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as part of a wider climate change protest.

The young people participating in the lawsuit are represented by the law firms Arvay Finlay LLP and Tollefson Law Corporation, in partnership with the Pacific Centre for Environmental Law and Litigation and the David Suzuki Foundation.

The lawsuit calls on Canada to cease all conduct that violates the youth’s Charter and public trust rights and implement a plan that reduces greenhouse gas emissions.