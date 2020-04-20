VICTORIA -- Vancouver Island residents will get a chance to ask the region’s top doctor their most pressing COVID-19 questions Tuesday.

Island Health’s chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick will host a virtual town hall for the Vancouver Island and Gulf Islands region.

Stanwick, along with several area MLAs and the CEO of Island Health, will field the public's questions on the historic health crisis.

The town hall will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. and is being livestreamed below.

Questions can be submitted before and during the online event. To submit a question, visit the provincial government's COVID-19 town hall website.

Health regions across B.C. have announced similar events throughout the province next week.

Other B.C. town hall dates and regions (all events are from 7:15pm to 8:15pm):

• Friday, April 17: Vancouver Coastal Health

Participants: MLAs Bowinn Ma and John Yap; health officer Dr. Patricia Daly

• Monday, April 20: Fraser Health

Participants: MLAs Rachna Singh, John Martin; health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie

• Tuesday, April 21: Island Health

Participants: MLAs Mitzi Dean, Sonia Furstenau, health officer Dr. Richard Stanwick

• Wednesday, April 22: Northern Health

Participants: MLAs Doug Donaldson, Mike Bernier; health officer Dr. Raina Fumerton

• Thursday, April 23: Interior Health

Participants: MLAs Katrine Conroy, Norm Letnick; health officer Dr. Sue Pollock

The regional town halls will be livestreamed on the B.C. government Facebook page and YouTube channel.