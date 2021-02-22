VICTORIA -- Health officials identified 99 more cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island over the weekend.

The new cases are among 1,428 new cases found across B.C. since Friday, bringing the provincial total to 77,263 cases since the pandemic began.

The Island Health region has now recorded 2,167 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 228 active cases of COVID-19 in the health authority. Island Health has identified the approximate locations of 213 of the active cases.

Thirty-eight are located in the South Island, 133 are active in the Central Island and 42 are active in the North Island.

Over the weekend, eight people died of COVID-19 in B.C., including one person on Vancouver Island. B.C.'s death toll has now reached 1,335, while Island Health's has reached 24.

There are currently 16 people in hospital for treatment of the virus in the Vancouver Island region, and six more are receiving critical care.

Health officials say that 28 new "variants of concern" COVID-19 cases were also recorded over the weekend, bringing B.C.'s total number of variant cases to 101.

Most of those cases, 81, are of the U.K. variant, 20 are considered the South Africa variant and two case are of the Nigeria variant, though two of those cases are still under investigation.

Earlier Monday, health officials held a last-minute update on COVID-19 variants in schools, after several were detected in the Fraser Health region over the weekend.

Health officials said Monday they had administered 218,726 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.