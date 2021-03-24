VICTORIA -- Health officials identified 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new cases were among 716 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, bringing B.C.’s total to 93,969 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Officials have now recorded 2,994 cases of COVID-19 in the island region since the pandemic began.

Three more people in B.C died from the disease Wednesday, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,441.

None of the deaths announced Wednesday were in the island region, where 28 people have died during the pandemic.

There are currently 256 active cases in the island region, including 14 people in hospital and two in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 222 active cases on Wednesday, including 98 in the South Island, 107 in the Central Island and 17 in the North Island.

Health officials have now administered 582,634 doses of COVID-19 vaccines across B.C., including 87,180 secondary doses.

On Tuesday, the province announced it would offer priority access to vaccines for people with severe medical conditions, including transplant recipients and people with various forms of cancer, respiratory and blood illnesses.

Those high-risk British Columbians will be able to register for COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday, March 29.

The province estimates that approximately 200,000 people aged 16 and older fall into this priority group, though some have already been vaccinated under the ongoing age-based vaccination program.

Officials confirmed 71 new COVID-19 variant cases in B.C. on Wednesday, for a total of 1,581 variant cases recorded in the province. Approximately 148 variant cases are now active in B.C.

“There may be more hurdles or challenges ahead, but we can be assured knowing that our greatest strength throughout this pandemic has been working together, united in our focus to get through this storm,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement Wednesday.

“Let’s all be a part of the team that is helping to make a difference through our individual and collective efforts,” the pair added.

The province also amended its orders on outdoor gatherings Tuesday to allow for small, outdoor religious services.

“Worship service organizers must ensure COVID-19 safety plans are in place for all outdoor services and all attendees follow those plans,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The order says worship services can include up to 50 people, as well as more people in vehicles. Those attending in a vehicle must remain inside the vehicle during the service.