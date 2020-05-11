VICTORIA -- The University of Victoria (UVic) is planning to take its fall semester online this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement Monday, UVic president Jamie Cassels said that the university would continue to find options for students to graduate on time, whether in person or online.

“We are committed to offering students options for staying on track, graduating on time, and meeting their learning goals,” he said.

“With these factors in mind, we will be offering programming predominantly online for the fall term.”

To assist with online learning, the university has launched two learning resource websites for both instructors and students. The websites include FAQs for how to participate in online courses and where to find additional resources, like academic supports or financial aid.

Meanwhile, the university is looking into ways to resume limited in-person instruction, particularly for research activities, graduate education and essential experiential learning.

UVic says that any in-person instruction will comply with B.C. health guidelines and will be rolled out when it is safe to do so.

While B.C. health officials have said that restrictions on gatherings larger than 50 people will not be lifted in the near future, limited in-person instruction can resume so long as it complies with provincial health guidelines.

“Our planning principles have always been clear,” said Cassels. “We will continue to provide high-quality academic programs and services while keeping the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff at the centre of our decision-making.”

UVic says that it will release a specific fall semester timetable later this month.